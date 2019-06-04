YouTube/Jeopardy

There is a new Jeopardy! champion, and her name is Emma Boettcher.

The librarian from the University of Chicago managed to topple the 32-time champ James Holzhauer as he was seeking to break Ken Jennings’ record of $2.52 million won on the show on Monday night. Boettcher played a near perfect game, taking down both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round to open up a lead on Holzhauer, much in the way the champ had done to so many of his opponents previously.

In Final Jeopardy, the librarian didn’t miss on a Shakespeare question, earning north of $46,000 and becoming a household name in the process. That begs the question of exactly who is Boettcher and how she was able to take down the machine that was Holzhauer. She is, obviously, brilliant, but like Holzhauer understands the importance of game play as well. Helping in her understanding of where to attack the board and strategy is her graduate work at the University of North Carolina, where she did her Master’s thesis on Jeopardy! questions.