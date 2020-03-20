Gal Gadot got a whole bunch of celebrities to come together in this trying time so they could all sing John Legend’s “Imagine” in a video that Gadot put on her Instagram account. While the intentions were surely good, the response from most folks over a group of well-off people doing something like this as a global pandemic is leading to deaths and the American economy cratering was essentially the dril tweet about celebs.

The video did, however, spark a moment of creative brilliance by Pablo Torre of ESPN. In his own words:

Pls excuse me while I recruit a dozen celebrities to whisper-sing ”In the End” by Linkin Park into their cell phone cameras — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) March 19, 2020

A day after this tweet got sent out, Torre followed up with a video of a number of ESPN personalities singing Linkin Park’s most well-known song. (Not their best song, to be clear, because that is “Crawling,” but it is still quite good.) It starts with one thing: Tony Reali of Around the Horn playing the song’s famous intro on a piano before Torre and a whole host of others chimed in.

There are a number of extremely good things in this, and listing all of them would take far too long, but shout out to everyone who participated (Torre mentioned them right here) for making something legitimately hilarious at a time when it is extremely easy to be in a bad place due to everything going on right now.