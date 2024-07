College football fans are rejoicing on Monday as those who paid for early access to EA Sports College Football 25 saw it hit consoles. The full release will come a little later this week, but already, gamers are learning about what makes the first college football release from EA Sports in 11 years so much fun.

Whether you already have the game or you’re one of the folks who is willing to wait a few more days, we wanted to get you set by letting you know every team in the game’s overall, offense, and defense ratings. Here they are, starting from the worst team in the game and going all the way to the best.

Ball State Cardinals: 68 overall, 66 offense, 60 defense

ULM Warhawks: 69 overall, 64 offense, 62 defense

UTEP Miners: 69 overall, 64 offense, 64 defense

Air Force Falcons: 71 overall, 66 offense, 64 defense

Eastern Michigan Eagles: 71 overall, 67 offense, 62 defense

Kennesaw State Owls: 71 overall, 60 offense, 70 defense

Akron Zips: 73 overall, 69 offense, 68 defense

Buffalo Bulls: 73 overall, 64 offense, 70 defense

Georgia State Panthers: 73 overall, 67 offense, 68 defense

New Mexico Lobos: 73 overall, 67 offense, 70 defense

Northern Illinois Huskies: 73 overall, 67 offense, 64 defense

San Jose State Spartans: 73 overall, 73 offense, 64 defense

Temple Owls: 73 overall, 67 offense, 66 defense

Army Black Knights: 74 overall, 69 offense, 70 defense

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 74 overall, 71 offense, 64 defense

Georgia Southern Eagles: 74 overall, 71 offense, 66 defense

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: 74 overall, 71 offense, 72 defense

James Madison Dukes: 74 overall, 73 offense, 68 defense

Kent State Golden Flashes: 74 overall, 71 offense, 68 defense

Marshall Thundering Herd: 74 overall, 67 offense, 68 defense

New Mexico State Aggies: 74 overall, 69 offense, 68 defense

Ohio Bobcats: 74 overall, 66 offense, 70 defense

Old Dominion Monarchs: 74 overall, 67 offense, 72 defense

Troy Trojans: 74 overall, 73 offense, 68 defense

Central Michigan Chippewas: 76 overall, 69 offense, 74 defense

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: 76 overall, 69 offense, 72 defense

Navy Midshipmen: 76 overall, 66 offense, 74 defense

Nevada Wolf Pack: 76 overall, 71 offense, 70 defense

South Alabama Jaguars: 76 overall, 73 offense, 70 defense

Southern Miss Golden Eagles: 76 overall, 71 offense, 72 defense

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: 76 overall, 73 offense, 68 defense

UConn Huskies: 76 overall, 71 offense, 72 defense

UMass Minutemen: 76 overall, 69 offense, 70 defense