On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will face off in a game that has playoff implications. The White Sox lead the AL Central by 10.5 games and, while the Yankees have underwhelmed this season, they are in the thick of the postseason chase. However, the biggest appeal of this particular Yankees-White Sox clash goes beyond the scoreboard, as the two teams are facing off in Dyersville, Iowa in MLB’s “Field of Dreams Game.”

As you can likely infer, this game is modeled after the famous baseball movie, and the location isn’t an accident. While the game will not be played on the exact field featured in the film, it is constructed in similar fashion, and the venue is notably small by MLB standards. In fact, the park seats only 8,000 patrons, and that is where the madness begins with regard to the secondary ticket market.

MLB launched a lottery to purchase tickets to this one-of-a-kind game, and the lottery was open only to Iowa residents. That made sense given that this the first-ever MLB game in the state, but the Yankees have a massive fan base and Dyersville is close enough to Chicago to have White Sox fans very interested in making the trek. To that end, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub, as of this writing on Thursday afternoon, is $1,225.

That is, of course, completely outrageous for a regular season baseball game, but the stars have aligned for sky-high demand here. It remains to be seen as to just how many fans actually pay a four-figure sum to gain entry into this game, but this has been in the works for a long time (a 2020 edition had to be postponed due to the pandemic) and it should be a fun scene. Still, folks operating on a budget won’t be getting in on Thursday, unless of course they are from Iowa and happened to win the lottery.