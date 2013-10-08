Finally, Metta World Peace Has A Web Series

Hey, you know what’d make Metta World Peace better? Webisodes.
The Artist Formerly Known As Ron Artest has worn many hats — basketball star, author, actor, stand-up comedian, mental health spokesperson, children’s entertainer, racism-detecting store destroyer — but there’s one thing he’s never done: vlogging.
He’s probably done vlogging before, I don’t know, but the first episode of his new webseries METTA’S WORLD just had its first episode, and I wanted to share it with you in all of its 240p autoplaying glory.
Needs more people changing pricetas because they hate black people.
I love that Metta World Peace has a camera and a microphone and the best idea he can come up with for a show is, “ask my friends questions about how cool we are.” THE INTERNET NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT THE NEW YORK KNICKS THINK ABOUT HAIRCUTS AND THEIR TOES. I kinda want the show to just be Metta taking his medication, then sitting alone in silence.
Either that, or for somebody on the Knicks to yell “schwing.”
It felt kind of dull, and then he asked about the purpose of the banana and it became strangely profound.
Should be “The Artest Formerly Known as Ron”.
He should keep doing Metta World News.
WATCH MY MUHFUGGIN WEB SERIES, YO. OR I’LL COME UP TO ROW 7 AND PUNCH YOU THE FUCK YOU.