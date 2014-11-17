Five Sports Duos That Could Star In Their Own ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Remake

Dumb and Dumber To had a better-than-expected opening weekend at the box office, cracking the $38 million mark. The movie is receiving less-than-stellar reviews, but people don’t seem to mind in large part of the film’s starring duo, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

In celebration of the film’s success, here are some sports twosomes whose boneheaded antics make them more than qualified to star in a Dumb and Dumber remake.

5. Le’Veon Bell & LeGarrette Blount

Getty Image

there’s nothing wrong with marijuana or those who smoke it. But when you’re the top two running backs on your team, maybe think about it for a second before you risk getting busted at the same time. Luckily, no serious charges were pressed against the duo, and both backs are still playing for the Steelers — but this one was just too close.

4. Geno Smith & Marty Mornhinweg

Getty Image

Collectively, these two share a majority of the blame for how awful the Jets are this season. Mornhinweg famously chose to kick the ball in OT before the rules made that a logical decision, while the Bills picked off Smith three times in one quarter. At 2-8, both of these gentlemen are likely out of a job at season’s end.

3. Brandon Jennings & Josh Smith

Getty Image

Individually, you could find something to like in either one of these shooters. But on the same team? Their collective shortcomings are rather difficult to ignore. They both put up shots without giving it enough thought, and they both make it too easy for the opponent to exploit their free-shooting ways. The Pistons have a lot of talent, but Smith and Jennings on the court together makes no sense.

2. Terrell Owens & Chad Ochocinco

Getty Image

Owens and Ochocinco are both talented receivers, which is to say, both are talented enough to distract you momentarily from how irritating they are both on and off the field. In their lone year as teammates in Cincinnati, the team stumbled to a 4-12 record. The QB, Carson Palmer, later left the Bengals for good, before rejuvenating his career with the Cardinals (h/t Raiders). Ochocinco would play just one more season, while T.O. was done for good. Playing together on a bad team seemed to prove to the entire world just how expendable Owens & Ocho really were.

1. Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless

Getty Image

If you watch sports, you know these two exist, and that’s unfortunate. No matter who is right, both of them present their opinion in a way that makes you despise sports debate. Their arguments on First Take are less about who is right or wrong, and more about who can deliver the LOUDEST opinion in exchange for ratings.