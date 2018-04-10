‘Fortnite’ Players Are Riding Rockets Across The Map And Changing The Game As We Know It

Fortnite has evolved from a wave-based monster thresher and base-building game to the biggest title in the battle royale genre. Or in other words, it’s the biggest game in the world. It’s a delightful sandbox of mayhem that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master. The best part — it’s free.

It’s that low barrier of entry (and Drake bringing in hundreds of thousands of eyeballs) that’s introduced the masses to the goofy spectacle that is a Fortnite competition. With such a huge playerbase, things have natually led to players poking and proding at the game’s mechanics in order to get that ever-elusive win. Including riding rockets across the map.

Rocket riding isn’t really a new thing. It’s been around for months now. But the skills of the best out there have reached a new level. What Grant Haynes has done, hopping from rocket to rocket, has changed the game forever.

Here’s where the community was at last November: