HBO

Game of Thrones is back this Sunday for its eighth and final season. Because the show has gone past the books, and because George R.R. Martin isn’t going to magically write and release the rest of A Song of Ice and Fire between now and Sunday evening, there aren’t too terribly many people who know how the final season of the show is going to play out.

As such, fans of the show are left to wonder exactly how it will end. Will Westeros be united under a Stark? A Targaryen? A Lannister? Will the Night King sit on the Iron Throne? Will it be Helen Mirren? Please be Helen Mirren.

Anyway! If you like Game of Thrones and want to bet on it, you can, because it’s 2019 and you can bet on most things depending on your ability to properly navigate the internet. The Action Network has odds, via William Hill UK, of who will end up ruling Westeros when it’s all said and done. (We will dabble in some stuff that has already happened momentarily, so if you are not caught up, read on at your own discretion.)