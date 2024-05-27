Adam Copeland defeated Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match with a little help from Gangrel to retain the TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Copeland turned back the clock on Wednesday night Dynamite, giving Black a bloodbath following his win over Kyle O’Reilly and ahead of their showdown on Sunday. It was a sign of things to come, in a match that saw plenty of barbed wire and blood.

Both opponents were busted open after taking barbed wire shots to the face before Copeland got slammed through a table. Copeland then flung himself from the top of the cage to put Black through a table of his own.

After Black sent Copeland through the cage door, the House of Black came to the ring and teased aligning themselves with the champ. Instead, they turned on him, sent him into the ring, and prepared to triple team him before Copeland’s Brood leader climbed through the ring. Gangrel took out the House of Black and ultimately helped Copeland retain his championship.

Copeland saw his run in WWE begin along with Gangrel and Christian as The Brood before ultimately breaking off as a tag team, and eventually as singles stars.