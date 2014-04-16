George Brett Met Lorde And No, Only One Of Them Is 60 Years Old

If you’ve been following the story close (and I’m sure you have), New Zealand teenager Lorde had a smash hit with the song ‘Royals.’ You’ve probably heard it. It turns out she got inspiration for the song from a photo of Kansas City Royals legend George Brett in a back issue of National Geographic. She had no idea who he was or what he did, he just had “royals” written across his chest. And I guess she was just looking at the pictures?
You’d think a statement like “I wrote the song because of the Kansas City Royals” would dissuade all the LOL WHEN SHE SAYS ROYALS YOU THINK SHE MEANS THE BASEBALL ROYALS, but we’ve still suffered through a year of parody songs. Today, we’ve taken the next step: George Brett met Lorde, and MLB’s Twitter account put the final nail in the Royals coffin.
A coffin occupied by a Nosferatu like Lorde:
As Burnsy said when he linked me to the picture, “I bet a lot of baseball stars met teenaged females in the 80s.”
Now to see which AL Central stars are on each others’ teams.
“only one of them is 60 years old” is that the new thing Brandon? making fun of teenage girls? for fucks sake.
Get a grip, nerd. It’s a play on how everybody thinks she’s not her actual age. [uproxx.com]
Video game nerd
In Brandon’s defense, she does look like she’s a hell of a lot older than late teens in this (particular picture at least).
wait a minute, she’s SEVENTEEN?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
I don’t think I would’ve been this surprised if she was like… 20, maybe. but for a 19-year old dude like me, seeing how successful she is at the age of 17 makes me depressed and disappointed in myself…
it should be making fun of her fucking awful music
He’s not making fun of teenage girls. He’s making fun of 49-year-old women who claim to be teenage girls.
I saw a picture of Pharell and Lorde standing together. I swear I thought he must have sucked up her life essence. He looked so young and she looked so bloody old
After the meeting George brought her out to Kokomos’ for some fresh crab legs.
Interesting note:
The 1980 World Series between the Royals and Phillies is still the highest rated World Series by market share.
George Brett and Mike Schmidt each have 1,596 career RBIs.