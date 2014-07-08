Germany Whooped The Hell Out Of Brazil And The Internet Had A Spectacular Time

The jokes started rolling in before halftime even began, that’s how bad today’s World Cup semifinal matchup between Germany and Brazil was. Obviously, most soccer fans knew that Brazil was in for an uphill battle against the German team, with Neymar being ruled out with a broken vertebrae and Thiago Silva being suspended because of his collection of yellow cards. But what happened today was just… really unexpected. In fact, the above image was captured and Tweeted when the Germans were up 4-0 at the 25:59 mark, and Germany had its fifth goal less than four minutes later. Hell, Germany scored 5 goals in 18 minutes! What planet are we even watching the World Cup on?
Brazilian fans arrived at Estádio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte earlier today with Neymar masks to help support their country’s best players by invoking the idea that he’s always there with them. By the time that it was over, and with a final score of 7-1 – almost the worst in Brazil’s World Cup history until that very late goal – those masks were being used to hide the tears of so many, and hopefully not for other, more flammable purposes. Well, they weren’t all crying. Some fans were mocking their own team by singing, “Ole!” after Germany’s seventh goal. In the end, though, all that was left was the Internet’s collective sense of being able to laugh at everything.
For starters, aside from the lady in the banner image, this poor kid is going to become the face of Brazil’s lost hopes…
And then Twitter spent the rest of the game – or from about 4-0 on, to be more accurate – pouring salt all over the home team’s wounds.
Then, of course, the fun turned into some A-hole pulling this crap:
That photo is more than a year old, not to mention the fact that a “live picture”? I don’t even know what that means. However, this next image was reportedly taken in the streets of São Paulo, so at least some people are a little upset with the Brazilian team right now.
And that’s why I assume these guys got to work before the game was over… just in case.
Ultimately, it’s safe to say that Radio Bayern predicted this would happen.
These are priceless.
Really, the most fun I’ve had this year was by laughing on Spain, Portugal and Brazil.
Don’t forget Italy, England, and to a lesser extent (because they did advance) France!
I don’t give a good God Damn about soccer, but nothing in this world is more luscious and delectable than “Home Team Schadenfreude”. If I wasn’t so late to the party, I might photoshop a Brazilian jersey on BJ Penn. <—- not sorry
How about this guy? [twitter.com]
Was he at the soccer game or the fight?
That was the dude who made “ERMAHGERD” face when the Undertaker lost at Wrestlemania.
THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN, I WAS DRUNK!!! THERE WAS NO WRESTLEMANIA! PAUL HEYMAN IS A LIAR! I’M GONNA GO DRINK WHISKEY NOW!
This was massacre and not a defeat.
Hey Conan! What is best in life?
“Basically what Germany did.”
Playstation controller one killed me
Yeah, it managed to stick out around a lot of solid stuff!
Ditto, Molly
I was thinking of it all match long! props to who actually made it.
Here’s the “Oop” for your “Alley”!
Fuck Brazil. Entitled bastards acted as if they won the tournament before it even started. You see what happens when your entire live revolves around a game where the main talking points are the players’ haircuts.
The pic of them burning their own flag is dumb as shit. I get people burning their flag for political reasons I guess, but a goddamn soccer game?
Being the host of the World Cup and lose? Bad.
Being the team that won 5 times the cup and lose in semifinals? Worse.
Being the team that HAS to win to prove the money the goverment spent in this was not a waste and then losing 7-1, a score and match that probably will go down in history as the lowest the Brazil team has ever been?
EPIC.
FAIL.
PS. Worse than all that?
They STILL have to play a match for third place.
Even Supercallafragalisticexpialldosious worse: Germany’s Miroslav Klose surpassed Brazilian Ronaldo’s all-time World Cup goal scoring record on Brazil’s Black Tuesday.
That’s the cherry on top of the cake, but yeah.
AND AND AND. . . Pele’s son has just been arrested for money laundering. Funny how his kid gets arrested after Pele criticized the World Cup spending spree, huh?
If this was a movie, it would get dismissed for such a far fetched scenario. And yet here we are. I reeeeeeeally doubt they can do the Olympics without some stunt to make people happy.
This is embarrassing. The amount of money Brazil spent in this World Cup (14.5 billion dollars), building an extra 2 stadiums and 1 of them is in the middle of the safari (which will never be used), money spent on the roads to lead to that stadium, pushing people out of the favelas just so you can build these stadiums, lifting fees up in transportation just to afford the construction. While the hospitals are under staffed and lack medicine and supplies. You deserve this Brazil.
Not the people, they fought for their word to be heard all around the world. The people running their government are to blame. They will be fighting a lot of angry people after this tournament.
P.S. 85 percent of the money made goes to FIFA.
“middle of the safari”????? Um, I think you mean Amazon. 1) Safari isn’t even a place, its another word for overland journey. 2) Safari usually deals with Africa, so wrong country.
Other than that, right on.
Continent, not country. D’oh…
I just assume the locals will start to tear down and re-purpose the stadiums as soon as the last of the media is gone. I can see it in my head, like watching the footage of the stadiums being built just in reverse. Really fast reverse. Imagine how many shanty towns you could build with all that material.
Brazil was trying to one up the Red Wedding today.
They might have succeeded.
“The Germans send their regards…”
Surprised this one didn’t make it into the post: [twitter.com]
That was brilliant!
So. . . about European teams not able to win in South America. . .
Chalk up a win for the actual country of Adolf Hitler over the country where Gregory Peck cloned Hitler.
Phew. I had to wait too long to see a Nazi reference. God bless you.
I would’ve gone with the headline:
Germans Raze Boys From Brazil
Nice one, Ragnarok
Boys From Brazil beat boys from Brazil
I had so much fun watching Germany destroy Brazil. I wonder if the Germans have a word for schadenfreude.
Sigmundfreud?
Oh man, had $200 on Brazil +5…
When Hitler declared the thousand year Reich, I doubt he was referring to how long jokes would be made revolving around their WWII performance.
I just wish they had done this to France so my “blitzkrieg” joke would’ve been more appropriate…
Me too
The Boys From Brazil beat the boys from Brazil
My personal favorite………….” Oscar Pistorius has a better defense than Brazil right now”
I should have used this an excuse to burn a Johnny Manziel jersey. Well, if I could find an actual Cleveland fan, let alone one rich enough to buy a jersey for me to steal.
Germany plays a sleek game of possum for 4 years and than blitzkrieg on Brazil!