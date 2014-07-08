Germany Whooped The Hell Out Of Brazil And The Internet Had A Spectacular Time

The jokes started rolling in before halftime even began, that’s how bad today’s World Cup semifinal matchup between Germany and Brazil was. Obviously, most soccer fans knew that Brazil was in for an uphill battle against the German team, with Neymar being ruled out with a broken vertebrae and Thiago Silva being suspended because of his collection of yellow cards. But what happened today was just… really unexpected. In fact, the above image was captured and Tweeted when the Germans were up 4-0 at the 25:59 mark, and Germany had its fifth goal less than four minutes later. Hell, Germany scored 5 goals in 18 minutes! What planet are we even watching the World Cup on?

Brazilian fans arrived at Estádio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte earlier today with Neymar masks to help support their country’s best players by invoking the idea that he’s always there with them. By the time that it was over, and with a final score of 7-1 – almost the worst in Brazil’s World Cup history until that very late goal – those masks were being used to hide the tears of so many, and hopefully not for other, more flammable purposes. Well, they weren’t all crying. Some fans were mocking their own team by singing, “Ole!” after Germany’s seventh goal. In the end, though, all that was left was the Internet’s collective sense of being able to laugh at everything.

For starters, aside from the lady in the banner image, this poor kid is going to become the face of Brazil’s lost hopes…

And then Twitter spent the rest of the game – or from about 4-0 on, to be more accurate – pouring salt all over the home team’s wounds.

Then, of course, the fun turned into some A-hole pulling this crap:

That photo is more than a year old, not to mention the fact that a “live picture”? I don’t even know what that means. However, this next image was reportedly taken in the streets of São Paulo, so at least some people are a little upset with the Brazilian team right now.

And that’s why I assume these guys got to work before the game was over… just in case.

Ultimately, it’s safe to say that Radio Bayern predicted this would happen.