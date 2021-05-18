Ever since Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks fell in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, much of the conversation surrounding him has centered on how he, individually, needs to improve. Acquire a jumper, develop a mid-range game, holster counters when your path to the rim is barricaded. None of this is inaccurate. He and the Bucks would benefit from him incorporating those wrinkles into his arsenal. The final point has already come to fruition this year.

Yet, simultaneously, too much of the focus rests on how Giannis must grow and not enough of the focus rests on how the Bucks can facilitate that growth or how they’ve fallen short structurally. Saying they failed him would be hyperbolic, but for long stretches of the last two years, his offensive usage has been detrimentally rigid. The 4-out approach around him, with shooters on the perimeter, has validity, though the degree to which it was relied upon was thorny; Giannis’ deficiencies against timely help and strong, long defenders exacerbated the issue.

An obvious and fruitful tactic is to leverage his finishing as a roller in ball-screens. But Milwaukee has discovered alternative scoring paths that still feature Giannis’ self-creation, while also deploying him in creative ways off the ball to spotlight his length and rim acumen. Between schematic tweaks and internal refinement, he and the Bucks are better prepared offensively for the postseason. Rather than rack up league-leading win totals during the regular season, they spent much of this year priming themselves for the playoffs by experimenting with varying usage. Giannis, in tandem with the coaching staff, has expanded the depths of his offensive exploits, whether it be as a scorer or distributor.

Although he is not a long-range threat, he’s quite scalable and versatile. He can be utilized as a roller or driving off the catch, thriving once others enact advantages. The Bucks have anchored him on the wing during side pick-and-rolls significantly more this season; whereas it arose organically last year, there’s concentrated effort to explore this avenue nowadays. With a few capable secondary handlers, typically Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, in the fold, Giannis has more freedom to relinquish some of his on-ball burden and still assert himself offensively.

When passes are pinged toward him, he’ll attack from the slot, spanning swaths of space in a flash to convert inside. Sometimes, he’ll begin at the elbow instead of beyond the arc, either as an off-ball screener or just as a means of keeping him closer to the rim. Defenders aren’t concerned with his spot-up shooting, so Milwaukee’s retort is to simplify the options and guide him toward the basket as seamlessly as possible.

Slowing him once he’s built any head of steam is a difficult proposition, let alone when defenses are caught in rotation and not meticulously positioned to wall him off. The Bucks have come to that realization and the results are profitable. The lack of perimeter respect is a runway for him to overwhelm opponents.

On the ball, his anti-gravity is also parlayed into efficient possessions. The addition of Bryn Forbes, a premier off-ball shooter, has coaxed Mike Budenholzer and Co. to draw up more dribble hand-offs, where Giannis flows from initiator to screener. Forbes is his most common partner, but he’ll run a similar action with Holiday, Middleton and Connaughton (and sometimes Donte DiVincenzo). When his man is anchored in or near the paint, Giannis applies his size to carve out shooting pockets or driving lanes.

This is the most prevalent combatant to the “put your big man on Giannis and sag off” strategy defenses consistently attempt. When teams employ this gambit — and even regularly when they don’t — they’ll load up help from the wings, easing how ball-handlers gain separation for these plays. Such a philosophy is not particularly effective at this juncture and the increased volume of dribble hand-offs factors into that.