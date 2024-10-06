The New York Giants were underdogs by a touchdown in Seattle on Sunday, and it looked early on like it was not going to be their day after the Seahawks forced a fumble on the goal line and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown to go up 7-0.

However, the Giants were able to move the ball on Seattle all day, as Daniel Jones had his best game of the season with 257 yards and two touchdowns passing, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 127 yards on the ground in the most balanced offensive game of the year (by far) from New York this year. Even with that performance by the Giants offense, the Seahawks were in it late as Geno Smith led Seattle into Giants territory in the closing minutes down 23-20, setting up a game-tying 47-yard field goal attempt from Jason Myers with just over a minute to play.

Myers kick never stood a chance though, as Isaiah Simmons jumped over the line head on and blocked the kick, which the Giants returned all the way for a touchdown to ice the game at 29-20.

Some Seahawks fans wanted a penalty on the play, as it appeared Dexter Lawrence pulled down the right guard to give Simmons a clean path to leap over the line, but that didn’t get called and Simmons made his jump clean without pushing off anyone, so his portion was legal. While it’s only Week 5, the win was vital for the Giants if they’re going to have any chance of competing this season in the NFC, as falling to 1-4 would’ve shifted New York fans’ interest towards the Draft with three months still to play. Instead, they can hope this game was the start of a turnaround that gets them in the hunt.