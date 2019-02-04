There’s A Gambling Controversy Involving Gladys Knight’s Super Bowl National Anthem

Betting the Over/Under on the National Anthem in the Super Bowl is one of the public’s favorite prop bets. The most popular play, of course, is the Over, and this year, it was Gladys Knight who had the honor of performing in Atlanta.

Gladys, as one would expect, crushed the anthem performance and many thought she crushed the Over as well. Most everyone on social media had the anthem clocked in somewhere around 2:01, smashing the official total that was around 1:50 (depending on the book). Over bettors rejoiced, but there may be controversy on our hands — which, if I may pat myself on the back I saw coming the moment the anthem finished.

