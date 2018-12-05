HBO

If not for a series of injuries that derailed his career, it’s possible Hafthor Bjornsson would be a professional basketball player right now. Instead, a few knocks led to Bjornsson hanging up his basketball sneakers and picking up a set of weights. Now, he boasts the title of the World’s Strongest Man and is the scariest man in all of Westeros, playing Ser Gregor Clegane on Game of Thrones, so while the basketball thing didn’t go as planned, it’s safe to say his new career path has worked out rather well.

In between his demanding schedule during the lead-up to the final season of Game of Thrones and his efforts to maintain his body for strongman competitions, Bjornsson wants to show that he’s stronger than a drop of glue. Bjornsson is taking part in a competition of sorts on Wednesday in New York City in which he’ll lift a collection of unique objects. As for what he’s going to pick up, well, he’s still in the dark on that one and will be right up until the event starts, but he does know that each item will be suspended from a barbell with Krazy Glue.

Prior to that, Bjornsson took some time to talk to Uproxx Sports about the strongman lifestyle, his basketball career, and of course, his role on the biggest television show on Earth.

Let’s dive in, first things first, can you tell me everyone who dies on Game of Thrones this season?

Yeah, so, if I start with … no, I can’t tell you. I’m so sorry to disappoint you. Everyone asks me that question. I cannot tell you what’s going to happen, or who’s gonna die, or who I’m gonna kill, or if I’m gonna be off the show, or anything whatsoever.

Yeah, I needed to ask you, you know?

Of course.

You’re mentioning people asking you questions about the show, and with your character, I think fans of the show are really excited about Cleganebowl. They wanna see Gregor and Sandor fight. I won’t ask if that happens in the final season but, is that the thing from Thrones fans that you get asked about the most lately?

You know, I would say so. People seem to be very excited about that fight and they hope that the fight will happen. If it’s gonna happen, or not, I cannot tell you. I can tell you this, I am super excited about next season. It was fun to film, challenging as well. Very hard at times. Yeah, definitely was the hardest season out of past ones.

If I may ask, why?

Like I said, I cannot go into any specific details, but I think I’m allowed to say that some of the days were very long for me. For example, I think one day went up 18 hours, and that was very tiring and it is very hard on the body when you’re that long filming.