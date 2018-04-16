In the old days, one of the biggest heel moves anyone could ever pull was resetting a console or disconnecting a controller when they were down on the scoreboard or on the verge of being eliminated. Trollish behavior like that doesn’t really exist on the professional competitive scene, but nothing is perfect, and sometimes technology chooses when to employ Murphy’s Law.

So imagine being Halo pro Tyler “Spartan” Ganza, whose team Reciprocity was battling the elite Team Envy on a pivotal seventh map in a series. It all came down to this win, and his controller turns off.

His reaction on social media was appropriate.