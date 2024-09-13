Bands at HBCU Homecomings are a cornerstone of the celebration, embodying the spirit, culture, and tradition of these institutions. Known for their high-energy performances, intricate choreography, and powerful music, HBCU bands play a vital role in creating an electric atmosphere that unites alumni, students, and the community. They do more than just perform; they tell the story of the school’s history and pride through every beat, step, and melody. These bands are a source of inspiration, showcasing the rich heritage and artistic excellence of HBCUs, making Homecomings an unforgettable experience that goes beyond just a football game.

There are always different experiences at Homecoming when you ask the “bandheads”, those students that were in the band and love nothing as much as band performances. Jabari Johnson, a former member of the Mighty Marching Hornet Band of Alabama State and certified “bandhead”, says the approach to Homecoming from the band’s perspective is about celebrating across generations. “It’s dependent on how the different Student Government Associations would like to incorporate their festivities, along with the time constraints the bands have now. The mentality of the band at Homecoming is not as aggressive as ‘Classic’ games due to tradition.”

HBCU Classic football games are special matchups between historically Black colleges and universities, often featuring long-standing rivalries and celebrated traditions – like Grambling vs. Southern in the Bayou Classic. They typically are held at neutral site venues and are large events in their own right, but have a different vibe than Homecoming. For Homecoming, there are a great number of people you have to account for, and to a degree appease, because of the number of people that come back to celebrate and the personal nature of what Homecoming represents. Johnson went on to add from his experiences as a member that most bands, including his, would “pay homage to the ‘old school’ within the show, possibly [with] an Alumni Band, spell the University’s name, a ‘special guest’ performance, or old school dance routine, and then get back to battling in the stands.”

Just like HBCUs in general, each band comes in different shapes, sizes, and styles. While the focus is often on the big-name bands like the Human Jukebox at Southern or the Marching 100 at Florida A&M, the band still shows out at Homecoming for smaller institutions too. I recently spoke with Torre C. Goodson, Interim Director of Bands at Clark-Atlanta University, about the “Mighty Marching Panthers” perspective during such a festive and important time for HBCUs. When asked about the mentality and approach of the band at Homecoming considering what it represents to HBCU students and alums, Goodson spoke to that same unique balance of the past and present at Homecoming as Johnson.

“Football Homecoming is a cornerstone of the HBCU experience; our primary mentality is that we have a legacy to honor, enhance, and elevate. There’s a two-pronged approach to our contribution to the Homecoming experience: enhancing the current students’ collegiate experience and providing the alumni with an opportunity to reminisce on an integral part of their life. We make it a point to prepare music that is relevant to the current atmosphere and culture as well as providing consistency for the returning alum. It’s a very busy week for the band in general: there are on campus events to perform for, alumni take the time to come back and engage with the current students, and it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of those that came before us.”

There is also a concerted effort to bridge the gap with that engagement musically. As Johnson noted, there’s an “old school” element to Homecoming shows, but the bands will also mix in hits from today. Hugh Douglas spoke with us for our previous piece about how the football team loves hearing the latest songs from the band while playing and how that impacted his play. I guarantee you this year because of the popularity, Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us” will be blaring through instruments all Homecoming season

Whether at the biggest programs or smaller Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Director Goodson’s perspective reminds us how the bands play a central role in the Homecoming experience, embodying the spirit and pride of their institutions. Though these schools may not have the vast resources of larger universities, their bands are no less passionate or impressive. These ensembles pour heart and soul into their performances, delivering electrifying halftime shows that blend traditional marching band precision with vibrant, contemporary music. Their performances are a source of pride for the entire community, uniting alumni, students, and local supporters in a celebration of culture, history, and school spirit.

The bands at these smaller HBCUs often become the highlight of Homecoming, showcasing their talent and creativity in a way that resonates deeply with everyone in attendance. However, there is a pressure that comes along with the expectation to be one of the most memorable parts of the Homecoming experience, and Director Goodson spoke to how they try to embrace that pressure.