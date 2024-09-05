The Lasting Memories And Bonds From HBCU Homecoming Transcend Sport

Homecoming’s purpose is to celebrate HBCUs and their legacies in the modern era since 1924. Homecoming has always provided a space for students, alumni, and the community to connect and reconnect. It’s a time to commemorate the history of the institution, reflect on the contributions of HBCUs, and celebrate Black joy and culture. Homecomings also help schools connect with their communities and foster bonds between different generations of HBCU students.

During my time at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC, the largest enrolled HBCU, Homecoming was truly significant, and it remains special returning as an alum. There are many Homecoming elements that are shared by many schools, although not all HBCUs have football teams, step shows, coronations, parades, stroll-offs, majorettes, drum majors, and marching bands. However, what is the same across the HBCU landscape, whether at smaller schools or the biggest universities, is the shared sense of pride and community from current students and alumni. That level of pageantry and community involvement, from parade participation to local business vendors, makes HBCU Homecomings stand out. As we get set for Homecoming season to start in October, we’re going to look at three elements that make HBCU Homecomings such special events: the lived experience, the sounds, and the highly anticipated games.

Many significant figures who have graduated from HBCUs still find themselves basking in everything Homecoming. Hugh Douglas is known for sacking quarterbacks for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, but before that he was an NAIA All-American, National Champion, and Black College Hall of Famer from Central State University, an HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio, one of the smaller HBCUs in the country. Douglas, now a radio host in Philadelphia, felt the HBCU Homecoming experience from the athlete’s perspective, which is different from that of most students, but nonetheless still memorable. When asked about his greatest Homecoming memory at Central State, Douglas highlighted the sounds in the stadium on game day, “The band all day long and how they would play the current song that was hot at the time.”

Douglas worked and lived in Atlanta for several years and I brought up the epic event that is “SpelHouse”, the combination of Morehouse and Spelman College’s homecoming. About the same size and stature as Central State, he understood more than others the significance of HBCU homecomings regardless of the amount of students. Douglas’s late son Hugh attended Morehouse before his untimely death in 2023. When I asked him about what stood out about the shared experience of Homecoming for his son, he said, “I didn’t get a chance to go with him but, boy, I saw the pics of him and his mother, and I was super jealous. They had a ball.” Ultimately, he felt that connection is what the true Homecoming experience is about. “The love that we all have for one another. No matter what school we went to, it don’t matter, we all are family.”

Central State, Morehouse, and Spelman remind us that no matter the size of an HBCU, Homecoming remains a deeply significant event, embodying the spirit and legacy of these institutions. Whether at a small college or a large university, Homecoming serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring sense of community, pride, and cultural heritage that defines Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s a time when alumni, students, faculty, and the surrounding community come together to celebrate not just the football game, but the shared history, traditions, and achievements that have shaped the identity of the school. The scale of the institution may vary, but the importance of Homecoming in reinforcing connections, fostering unity, and honoring the rich legacy of HBCUs is universal.

Dr. KaNeisha L. Hall is a board-certified anesthesiologist and physician out of Houston, but before moving to Texas she graduated from Howard University. When I asked her to describe the Homecoming experience at what the Bison call “The Mecca”, she didn’t hold back. “Howard’s Homecoming is THE reunion for Black Excellence. It’s truly a family affair for me.” As for what makes Howard’s Homecoming standout, she pointed to the famous alums that make it a point to come back to D.C. “I believe our yardfest, which has hosted so many iconic artists, still holds a place for our own celebrities that truly enjoy coming home to The Mecca! You honestly never know who you will see on the yard.” Those celebrities include figures like Taraji P. Henson and, yes, even Vice President Kamala Harris.

Media personality, actress, and host Rashan Ali, reflected on her time at Florida A&M University or FAMU as both student and alumna and gave the total experience of what homecoming signifies to her.

“An HBCU Homecoming is a celebration of Blackness, family and culture. It’s a time to relive the best years of your life in the place where you became a newer version of yourself,” Ali said. “The memories of pivotal moments – the smell of fried fish, seeing your first college crush – invoke the euphoria of the microcosm that once was your world.”