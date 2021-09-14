Las Vegas Raiders big play threat Henry Ruggs III is celebrating the start of his sophomore campaign in the NFL with a special release through adidas. On the heels of the Raiders’ thrilling season-opening overtime win on Monday Night Football, Ruggs, a former standout at the University of Alabama and the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will follow Portland Trail Blazers standout Damian Lillard in getting a sneaker as part of a partnership with the apparel company and Foot Locker.

Ruggs’ kicks are a pair of blue suede adidas Superstars that include a few unique touches, like Ruggs’ initials replacing the “superstar” logo on the outside of the sneaker and the phrase “Do Something Great,” which Ruggs has tattooed on him, on the heel in gold.

“My adidas Superstar is inspired by my mentality on-and-off the field,” Ruggs told Uproxx Sports. “I don’t like ordinary. I dare to be different. That has always fueled my success. So, we went with the blue suede upper and hints of gold, which make the sneakers pop, and we debuted it in primetime for Monday Night Football. On the heel of the sneakers are the words, ‘Do Something Great.’ It’s my hope that when people buy this collaboration at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction, they are reminded to never settle, and to always strive for greatness.”

Ruggs and the Raiders will next take the field on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three days later, Ruggs’ adidas Superstar will be available online and in stores.