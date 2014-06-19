Here Are The Most Cripplingly Boring Answers From Lance Storm’s AMA

Lance Storm is boring.
The guy’s had a lot of success in the wrestling world — he’s held championships in WWE, WCW and ECW and runs a school that has produced folks like Emma and Tyler Breeze — but he’s boring. It’s his thing. He’s so boring that they once did an entire bit about it, with Stone Cold Steve Austin wandering out onto the stage with a pillow and blanket to chant BORING for five minutes.
It may not surprise you that Lance Storm’s Reddit AMA was … not incredibly exciting. Here are some of my favorite moments, and by “favorite” I mean “I need to go take a nap, brb.”
XxravenDarknessStraightedgeXxXx- Lance, do you think you could have made it farther in the WWE is you had an ounce of charisma?
Storm – I’ve only ever used the metric system, so I can’t answer without pulling out a conversion sheet which I’ve left in my car.
If you watch him in his early days with Chris Jericho learning the ropes its like he never even got a chance to develop his on mic skills or just knew he would never be good at it. He never changed from those early days of standing next to Jericho nodding his head.
dude was still a pretty dope wrestler
You should read the Chris Masters one.
I really enjoyed the Lance Storm/Team Canada run in WCW when he held three titles at once and renamed them after Canadian stuff. The rest of that angle (Major Gunns, Heel anti-American Hacksaw Jim Duggan, etc) were all pretty stupid, but Storm was still p good.
I’ve actually reviewed the WCW 2000 period, and Storm was great throughout all that, and actually the stuff with Major Gunns and Hacksaw Duggan turning was kinda cool just because it gave Storm way more power.
And Storm really isn’t… or wasn’t bad on the Mic in the 2000/01 period, he was blunt maybe, but his promos were actually pretty dickish, passionate, and pretty fun. He basically has CM Punk/Shawn Michael’s honesty without the style.
Storm’s responses here kinda remind me of the email’s I get from Henry Rollins, except Rollins will get passionate here and there.
When I followed Lance on twitter I actually asked him about the way he was so vague and non-committal about answering peoples questions. He replied “What do you mean?”. By way of example I said “Well when someone asked you ‘Why don’t you like Chikara’ you basically said ‘I just don’t'” Storm: “It seems like just a bunch of cartoony spots, not what I want to see.” Terse, yes, but an actual answer. Just not an answer to my question which was “Why do you rarely give actual answers to people’s questions?” He seems like a genuinely good guy but he’s so guarded, dull, and unsentimental in his responses, (or perhaps too diplomatic?) that after a while I just quietly unfollowed. I’m sure the loss was devastating for him.
I wonder if Lance Storm has mild autism / Asperger syndrome? People like this are often smart, very focused, but have difficulty reading social cues. He might have never been diagnosed and being terse is his shorthand for interacting with people.
I like Lance Storm though, other than that damn haircut.
THIS IS BULLSHIT AUSTIN BURIED STORM
