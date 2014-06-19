Here Are The Most Cripplingly Boring Answers From Lance Storm’s AMA

Lance Storm is boring.

The guy’s had a lot of success in the wrestling world — he’s held championships in WWE, WCW and ECW and runs a school that has produced folks like Emma and Tyler Breeze — but he’s boring. It’s his thing. He’s so boring that they once did an entire bit about it, with Stone Cold Steve Austin wandering out onto the stage with a pillow and blanket to chant BORING for five minutes.

It may not surprise you that Lance Storm’s Reddit AMA was … not incredibly exciting. Here are some of my favorite moments, and by “favorite” I mean “I need to go take a nap, brb.”

Okay, that’s fair.

Yes, well …

Okay.

Ughhh okay.

Give me something, Lance.

GIVE ME SOMETHING, LANCE.