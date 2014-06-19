Here Are The Most Cripplingly Boring Answers From Lance Storm’s AMA

#Reddit #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.19.14 14 Comments

Lance Storm is boring.

The guy’s had a lot of success in the wrestling world — he’s held championships in WWE, WCW and ECW and runs a school that has produced folks like Emma and Tyler Breeze — but he’s boring. It’s his thing. He’s so boring that they once did an entire bit about it, with Stone Cold Steve Austin wandering out onto the stage with a pillow and blanket to chant BORING for five minutes.

It may not surprise you that Lance Storm’s Reddit AMA was … not incredibly exciting. Here are some of my favorite moments, and by “favorite” I mean “I need to go take a nap, brb.”

Okay, that’s fair.

Yes, well …

Screen Shot 2014-06-19 at 9.13.40 AM

Okay.

Ughhh okay.

Give me something, Lance.

GIVE ME SOMETHING, LANCE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSAMABORINGECWLANCE STORMPRO WRESTLINGREDDITWCWWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP