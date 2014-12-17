A Lot Of You Searched For Ray Rice And Adrian Peterson On Google In 2014

The results are in and boy did you guys like your sports scandals this year. Of the ten most searched people on Google in 2014, three were prominent athletes and one was an NBA owner who couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
- Ray Rice came in at four following his domestic abuse incident and subsequent suspension from the NFL
- Tony Stewart was number five after he struck and killed another driver during a Sprint Cup race
- Donald Sterling came in at seven after losing control of the Los Angeles Clippers to his wife in a series of leaked recordings
- Adrian Peterson rounded out the list at eight for his year-long suspension on child abuse charges
Of the ten most searched athletes of 2014, the one that sticks out the most (no pun intended) is Paul George. As it turns out, A LOT of you wanted to see his brutal injury suffered during a Team USA scrimmage.
Or people just wanted to learn more about Paul George. A google search of “ISIS” does not mean people wanted to see people being killed by ISIS, right?