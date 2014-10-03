Here Is An Umpire Getting Hit In The Nuts And Here is Homer Simpson Laughing At Him

#Kansas City Royals
Senior Editor
10.03.14 2 Comments

That big red circle you see is a baseball hitting umpire Paul Nauert during last night’s Angels-Royals game. The Vine below is the moment in happened combined with Homer Simpson laughing. I’m doing super serious work today, obviously.

