Here’s Brock Lesnar Posing With The Founders Of Jimmy John’s And Wearing Epic Grandpa Pants

God, I love Brock Lensar.
Whether he’s using a machine gun to murder a bunch of prairie dogs or hilariously wrecking somebody’s fake office, Lesnar’s monstrous invalid baby-rage is a gift to us all.
The following picture if of Brock Lesnar posing with the founders of Jimmy John’s, the sandwich chain that put their logo on his shorts and accidentally made themselves my Twitter background for the last year and a half. If that’s not awkward enough, he is wearing the most INCREDIBLE GRANDPA PANTS, you guys. Look at how high these things go up. LOOK AT THEM:
Theory: That’s not even Lesnar. It’s Chubby from Our Gang doing the trenchcoat gag with a bunch of Little Rascals under him.
Share this photo with everyone you know and do so FREAKY FAST.
[h/t to BJ Mendelson]
Holy shit, he looks like Ed Asner if he was injected with super soldier serum.
+1
I hate myself for knowing he’s wearing ice fishing gear.
Important followup: why is he wearing ice fishing gear to Jimmy John’s press events
‘Cause he’s about to fish himself some sammiches, gentlemen.
Yeah, I figured those had to be some form of waders.
Have you seen how much mayo they use at JJ? You have to go prepared.
I was really proud of myself for knowing he’s wearing ice fishing gear… now I don’t know what to think.
Fred Mertz, Destroyer of Worlds!
+Rhodes.
Hope you make the top ten, buddy.
That’s the world strongest grandpa.
brb, gonna add this to my Brock + Jimmy John’s ship Tumblr
OR, The dirtsheets were right about that Paul Heyman tweet, and this is the opening salvo in a big Lesnar/Orton feud…
+1
+1 Perfect
Those are classic 1950’s inshape/outashape guy pants.
Probably because Brock and Jimmy are about to go ice fishing for some endangered arctic fish. That dirtbag Jimmy loves him some exotic game
Fuck michael phelps and subway, Bork eats at jimmy johns