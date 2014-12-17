Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The UFC’s Class Action Anti-Trust Lawsuit

Back on Saturday, amid the UFC on Fox prelims, Bloody Elbow broke a story about a class-action lawsuit being filed by fighters suing the UFC for anti-trust practices. While big news, the suit hadn’t yet been filed, so there were no actual names, which led me to speculate that it might just be disgruntled former fighters like Randy Couture, the Shamrocks, and Tito Ortiz on the docket, with no currently active fighters listed. I figured if there weren’t any guys on the roster to add some power, the suit would fizzle out, so I stayed my typing hand.
On Tuesday, the suit was officially filed, and the named plaintiffs were Nate Quarry, Jon Fitch, and Cung Le, with the option for any fighter that had competed in the UFC in North America from December 2010 onwards to join the suit as an additional plaintiff. According to Cohen Milstein, the law firm that actually filed the suit, the complaint states:
“Three current and former high-profile Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit today against the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organization, accusing the $2-billion outfit of illegally maintaining monopoly and monoposony power by systematically eliminating competition from rival promoters, artificially suppressing fighters’ earnings from bouts and merchandising and marketing activities through restrictive contracting and other exclusionary practices.”
Benjamin Brown, one of the lawyers for Cohen Milstein added:
“The UFC was built on the battered bodies of MMA fighters who have left their blood and sweat in the Octagon. Those fighters are entitled to the benefits of a competitive market for their talents.
All UFC Fighters are paid a mere fraction of what they would make in a competitive market. Rather than earning paydays comparable to boxers – a sport with many natural parallels – MMA fighters go substantially under-compensated despite the punishing nature of their profession.”
Cung Le went on record as saying:
“Because of the UFC’s coercive practices, competitive market forces have been strangled, future earnings power of the athletes is stripped away, and purses to the fighters are artificially depressed”
Let’s see what other fighters think!
Current UFC fighter and two time knockout of the night recipient, Ryan “Big Deal” Jimmo took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the UFC and his lack of compensation. He also recently voiced his displeasure with his seats at two UFC events, so maybe this has been brewing with Jimmo for some time.
Former UFC fighter and current commercial fisherman and sometimes fighter, Cody McKenzie also weighed in on the issue during an interview with Ground and Pound TV:
“Yeah, I mean, no one’s got a hold of me, I fought for the UFC for five years or whatever. And fought a bunch of times for free for them and all this other bullsh*t. UFC’s a joke, I mean they rip guys off, they treat them like sh*t. I mean, they have a few guys that they treat good, but I wasn’t one of them. I was the bum they called last minute notice, and I took whatever fight came my way. Like when I fought the number two ranked guy in the world, it’s my only bad fight I think I’ve ever had in my career, really, where I got just wiped out. I got hit in the liver, which anyone that’s ever fought knows how is. Like, Dana White made fun of me after, like on the press conference. Not to my face, or I’d beat him, but like on a press conference, he made a joke about it, like “He’s just a clown”. UFC, I hope they get sued for millions and millions. I doubt I’ll see a penny of it. Yeah, I frickin’ hope the lawsuit goes through and I hope they get sued for millions. F*ck the UFC.”
The UFC, so far, has issued one statement regarding the lawsuit:
The UFC is aware of the action filed today but has not been served, nor has it had the opportunity to review the document. The UFC will vigorously defend itself and its business practices.
Meanwhile, a scan of Dana White’s twitter and instagram accounts show nothing but surfing and tuna fishing pictures as he’s apparently on vacation. I’m not sure if this was conveniently planned, or if Lorenzo Fertitta, knowing that Dana’s a volatile guy, sent him to Fiji so he wouldn’t say anything inflammatory.
On one hand, it’s hard not to see UFC as a monopoly, since there are a lot of people that don’t know that there’s anything beyond the Ultimate Fighting Championships in the world of MMA. Plus, when the president of the company is gleefully boasting on twitter, or to reporters and investors that there is no competition for the UFC since all of the worthwhile organizations are either dead or have been bought out, it’s hard not to take that as the truth.
On the other hand, Bellator has backing from Viacom, World Series of Fighting has had a television deal since its inception, and One FC in Asia seems to be paying guys like Bibiano Fernandes and Ben Askren good wages (Though the suit specifically limits the monopoly to North American-based MMA organizations, but One FC is still an alternative organization). Though, Ben was mentioned in the suit:
“Ben Askren (“Askren”), a former Bellator welterweight champion, represented the U.S. Olympic wrestling team in freestyle wrestling, was a four-time NCAA All-American, two-time nationalchampion, and NCAA wrestler of the year. Askren publicly stated that the only means of moving up the MMA ranks and obtaining notoriety as an Elite Professional MMA Fighter was to join the UFC and defeat UFC Fighters”
Ultimately, I think that fighters should be earning more money (In which case a union might not be a bad idea), but since any form of litigation seems to take forever, don’t expect a ruling before UFC 500 airs. Also, since Dana White fled Boston and his boxercise class after he got shaken down by Whitey Bulger, I fully expect him to burn UFC to ashes rather than pay out one dollar, let alone the treble damages being asked for in the suit.
This suit is a symptom. The UFC’s business model is the problem.
As much as fighters like to fight, they’ll stop doing it if they legitimately can’t make a good living. There’s not a single fighter who’s left the UFC that has anything good to say about the organization, and the UFC does nothing but badmouth those fighters. Yeah, Tito’s an asshole, but why slam Tim Sylvia?
I also can’t think of a fighter who’s not an instant HOF’er that’s made any money at all. And even the all-time greats don’t leave with real money, comparatively. I’d be willing to bet that Dana White, himself, has made more money from the UFC than the sum of the purses Zuffa has paid out since they bought the company.
At some point in business, your reputation will precede you. Don King was able to do it pre-Internet and his top guys actually did make a shit load of money. Mike Tyson won a couple hundred million dollars in purses. The fact that he blew most of it is irrelevant. How much have GSP and Anderson Silva made? What can Dana White/Zuffa really do for anyone? I think this is where the fighters are headed.
As an avid MMA fan since back in the pride days, and a person who travels to local MMA fights here in california (king of the cage..etc) My initial reaction is this has no suit has no bases. There are plenty of other leagues in the united states including Bellator, the UFC cant help that many of the previous organzation overpaid alot of these fighters to the point that they needed successfull ppv just to break even. Also they same arguement can be made from fighters who have profited as they skills were greater, and had fans driving up demand. For example cody mckenzie, dude from the jump was a c level fighter, who had the opportunity to use the exposure the UFC gave via ultimate fighter and giving him fights, dude looked like a guy off the streeet, and once showed up with plain basketball shorts, with the tag still on. Look at what Connor McGregor has done with the same access to marketability and ability. You know who is not complaining top level guys making bank and getting points. Jon fitch! this guy had many oppurtunites to be paid as a top level fighter but his own lack of marketabilitly hurt him, what else is the UFC to do? DIDNT SPELL CHECK @ WORK!
Greedy greeders, greedering away, until the greed brings the whole thing crashing down.
I think there is a case here or at least it’ll make the UFC think about the way they treat their fighters going forward. Cody McKenzie is right in that Dana does treat his fighters like shit and he does badmouth them in the media. If you’re not a main eventer, Dana will inevitably shit on you and make you look bad before he releases you. I remember that press conference because I saw the PPV, Cody did take the fight on short notice and he got beat in like 10 seconds but Dana made fun of him instead of saying “Cody took the fight on short notice, he’s tough” give him some credit. Just shit like that that he does often. People like to say that he has a “fan mentality” but he’s not a fan, he’s the spokesperson of the UFC.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the Reebok deal isn’t as lucrative for the fighters as they’re making it out to be either,, quite a few fighters are losing money based on the deal. CM Punk trashed the WWE over how they treat their workers but yet he signed with a promotion that isn’t that much better, I really can’t see that relationship lasting too long. Dana hates guys who are outspoken and Punk is outspoken.
There was a need for unions back in the day, but today they do nothing but drive up all the costs for their own benefit. Unions don’t care about anything but their own income. Fighters have a choice to negotiate their salary/purse or walk away. If they choose to accept the $$$, they can’t bitch about it. Sure the UFC will always be able to get scrubs off the street to fight for pennies, but the fans will eventually stop watching.
Well, Ryan Jimmo just got himself fired. Fighters need to unionize. The fact that the UFC sold fighter’s sponsorships without the fighters having a representative at the table is bad. The fact that the UFC sold 10% of the their company to Abu Dhabi without compensating the fighters in any way is worse.
Everyone mentioned in this post is basically a card carrying member of the “All Butt Hurt Club.” None of these guys made anything of themselves. Jimmo had a couple of highlight reel knockouts (and won bonuses for them), but more than a few fights that were some of the worst I’ve ever seen. No one will buy a card to see him other than his family and friends. These dopes bitch and moan about not being paid like other athletes. What the fuck are these guys taking besides testosterone and steroids? MLB, NBA, NFL all have billion dollar TV deals. The UFC’s Fox deal is for hundred(s) of millions. UFC is still trying to mature this sport into something like the NFL, but it is still way off.
Breaking up the UFC will only serve to turn MMA into boxing. Then you’ll really see the low level guys bitch about not being paid because some boxers show up, take their beating and don’t get shit from promoters. Whatever, cut off your nose to spite your face.
Cody McKenzie is a fucking a clown. Dude showed up to a fight in fucking basketball shorts with pockets and a god damn price tag still on them. What a fucking retard.
speaking of Cody, look who got knocked out in Russia.
[www.youtube.com]