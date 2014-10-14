Here’s TV Footage Of The Bay Area Earthquake That Shut Down The World Series 25 Years Ago

On October 17th, 1989 a massive earthquake hit the Bay Area just before Game 3 of the San Francisco Giants-Oakland A’s World Series. The Loma Prieta earthquake registered 6.9 on the Richter Scale and hit at 5:04 pm, 30 minutes before game time. Al Michaels and Tim McCarver were covering the game for ABC when it happened. It is widely regarded as the first ever earthquake captured live on television.
Here is actual footage from that day 25 years ago (via ABC).
The destruction from the earthquake was substantial (63 deaths, 3,757 injuries) and enough to shut down the World Series for 10 days. Tonight, ESPN’s 30 for 30 takes a close look at the events before and after the earthquake in “The Day The Series Stopped.”
Al Michaels looks like a freshly basted turkey
I remember watching it live. When the signal first cut out, my dad said, “Huh, somebody must’ve tripped on a cable. I bet someone’s getting fired over that.” Then he went to buy something at Montgomery Ward, because that’s something dads did in 1989.
Was living in Marin at the time. Watching the TV and feeling it at the same time and knew exactly what had just happened. Being glued to the TV for days as they cleared the collapsed Hwy 17. I think most of the deaths from the quake were from that alone.
Dave Parker was out by a mile, terrible call.
The earthquake was baseball’s last exciting idea until the three-inning Phils-Rays World Series game in 2008. Neither one caught on.
Was in Long Beach with a co-worker listening to the game on the radio. Was kind of cool as the announcers talked about the earth quake and then feeling it seconds later.