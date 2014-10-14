Here’s TV Footage Of The Bay Area Earthquake That Shut Down The World Series 25 Years Ago

On October 17th, 1989 a massive earthquake hit the Bay Area just before Game 3 of the San Francisco Giants-Oakland A’s World Series. The Loma Prieta earthquake registered 6.9 on the Richter Scale and hit at 5:04 pm, 30 minutes before game time. Al Michaels and Tim McCarver were covering the game for ABC when it happened. It is widely regarded as the first ever earthquake captured live on television.

Here is actual footage from that day 25 years ago (via ABC).

The destruction from the earthquake was substantial (63 deaths, 3,757 injuries) and enough to shut down the World Series for 10 days. Tonight, ESPN’s 30 for 30 takes a close look at the events before and after the earthquake in “The Day The Series Stopped.”