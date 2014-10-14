Here’s TV Footage Of The Bay Area Earthquake That Shut Down The World Series 25 Years Ago

#San Francisco Giants
Senior Editor
10.14.14 6 Comments

On October 17th, 1989 a massive earthquake hit the Bay Area just before Game 3 of the San Francisco Giants-Oakland A’s World Series. The Loma Prieta earthquake registered 6.9 on the Richter Scale and hit at 5:04 pm, 30 minutes before game time. Al Michaels and Tim McCarver were covering the game for ABC when it happened. It is widely regarded as the first ever earthquake captured live on television.

Here is actual footage from that day 25 years ago (via ABC).

The destruction from the earthquake was substantial (63 deaths, 3,757 injuries) and enough to shut down the World Series for 10 days. Tonight, ESPN’s 30 for 30 takes a close look at the events before and after the earthquake in “The Day The Series Stopped.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Francisco Giants
TAGS1989 EarthquakeBay Area EarthquakeEARTHQUAKEOakland A'sSAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP