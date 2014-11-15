Here’s Proof That It’s Never Too Cold For Ice Cream, Even In The Middle Of A Blizzard

11.15.14

Oh, just Minnesota “phone technician” Dan Lehman eating a Dilly Bar during the Ohio State game—in a goddamn blizzard. WHAT. A. HERO. I hope they erect a statue in his honor.

Let it be known both now and forever that it’s NEVER too cold for ice cream. NEVER!

