Here’s Proof That It’s Never Too Cold For Ice Cream, Even In The Middle Of A Blizzard

Oh, just Minnesota “phone technician” Dan Lehman eating a Dilly Bar during the Ohio State game—in a goddamn blizzard. WHAT. A. HERO. I hope they erect a statue in his honor.
Let it be known both now and forever that it’s NEVER too cold for ice cream. NEVER!
That isn’t Tracy Claeys. That isn’t even a Minnesota coach. Good job, good effort.
It’s apparently “sideline phone technician” Dan Lehman.
And that’s also definitely not a blizzard. Mild flurries at most.
Oh my god you guys it wasn’t a blizzard? ARE YOU SURE? Because I wasn’t sure watching it on TV.
Andy, if you know what you’re writing is wrong, why the hell do you write it?
Looks like Andy Reid
Next week he’ll eat a blizzard in the middle of a dilly bar.
Still chuckle from time to time when i hear the word dilly bar?
WHAT IS A DILLY?!?
There’s never a bad time for some ice cream when you’re a fat fuck.
What a fucking porker!
It would be weird if you were eating an ice cream bar in a blizzard if you were in the comfort of your own yard. This fat ass is on national television at a college football game. That’s means either he or someone else premeditatedly sought out or brought their own ice cream bars to a college athletic game.
“Blizzard” Yet the grass is still green with barely any snow on it….
Because they have heating coils under the field that were running at 100 degrees all day.
That’s specifically an ice cream bar.