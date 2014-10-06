Here’s Video Evidence Of A Fan Using A Laser Pointer On The Buffalo Bills

During the Buffalo Bills 17-14 victory over the Detroit Lions, head coach Doug Marrone complained to officials that a fan was using a laser pointer on his team. Kicker Dan Carpenter specifically pointed to a 50-yard missed field goal during the third quarter as proof.

“He was fired up (after the game-winner),” Marrone said. “On (his) one miss there was a, what do they call it, lasers (aimed) down on the carpet. We reported it to NFL Security, and they did a good job, but he was all fired up.”

This is moments before the field goal in question. If you look closely, you can see the laser pointer appear on the holder’s thigh.

According to KSK, a man named Marko Beslach bragged on Twitter that he was the one responsible. He has since deleted his account.

This a friendly reminder that people who use laser pointers are the lowest of the low, right below joke thieves on the totem pole of horrible people.