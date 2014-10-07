Here’s What The First Class Menus Look Like For The Baltimore Orioles And Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks punter Jon Ryan took to Twitter to complain about the first class menus on Delta airlines. Specifically, the difference between his Seahawks and the Baltimore Orioles.
As a professional fat person, allow me to weigh in here.
Pre-departure snacks—EDGE: Orioles
Sushi rolls + shrimp cocktails + PBJ > Cheeseburgers + cheese and crackers
Dinner/Entree—EDGE: Orioles
There are just more options here. Filets, salads, burgers—and then as if that wasn’t good enough, they’re like, hey, here’s an omelet fatty with a side of pancakes. That’s an obese person’s wet dream right there.
Snacks—EDGE: Seahawks
Klondike bars forever and ever.
So yes, Jon Ryan has a legitimate beef here. The Seahawks are getting jobbed. Again this is not an opinion, this is an educated fact from a fat person. Consider it a thesis.
[SBNation]
If I were a betting man, I’d say the team has more say as to what they are being served than Delta does. If I recall, NFL teams track very carefully what you eat when you are on their time. Not sure about baseball.
Good point, there is a per diem for players.
I think this might be the most pointless argument I’ve read or seen in a long time.
You must not spend a lot of time on the internet.
There’s also logistics at play. There’s more than double the number of football players per team than baseball players (53 to 25), plus the coaching staff for football has to be much greater (coordinators, training, position coaches, QC which is apparently a thing?, etc.). I’d say its between 2.5-3x more people. Kind of like when you go to a restaurant as a group of 10 seated normally versus when you have 30 people or so for a party, where they make you cut down the menu choices.
The first clue should have been that they got the Seahawks logo wrong. That’s the 2002-2011 logo.
They existed before 2012?
Wow those menus really bring back some fond memories of all the great meals I’ve enjoyed over the years. I always get the exact same meal: [img.fark.net]
Winners get turkey burgers and pancakes.
Is he sure he didn’t get the punter’s menu? Might as well be vegan.
Well the Orioles are in the playoffs and the Seahawks are currently in the regular season. Seems fair to me.
The worst part was when the Offensive Line spilled all the trays and Percy Harvin didn’t get to eat dinner.
Needs more rice.
Also, as Andy noted, but didn’t address: the Orioles menu says “dinner selections” while the Seahawks menu says “entree selections,” leading this fat guy to assume that the non-dinner menus would also offer less variety.