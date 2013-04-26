Pro-Tip: Do Not Mention Don Mattingly While You Are Ejaculating (NSFW)

Can I write “ejaculating” in a headline and get away with it? Who knows, GOIN’ FOR IT.

If you’re like me or any other sentient, living human being, you may not think about Don Mattingly when you’re having sex. People have been making that “think about baseball” joke for decades, and sure, that works, but “baseball” does not necessarily mean “Don Mattingly’s face.”

To further illustrated this point (for whatever reason), the extremely talented Scott Rogowsky from ‘Running Late with Scott Rogowsky’ put together a clip called How Not To Orgasm. A lot of the examples are sports-related — A League Of Their Own gets quoted at one point, and hey, does O.J. Simpson still count as sports? — so I’m rationalizing that I can share it here. Hell, if we can write about Kate Upton because she was on the cover of a sports magazine, we can write about OTHER naked people mentioning sports, right?

I’ve included the clip after the jump because it’s pretty NSFW. It meets the YouTube decency guidelines or whatever and isn’t actually porn, but the content is profane by nature, and the illusion of naked folks is there. Especially with Scott’s co-star Karley Sciortino. Her day job is running a blog called Slutever, so … you know, be aware of that. Extremely aware of that.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It could’ve been worse. He could’ve mentioned Kevin Maas.