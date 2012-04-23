If Only These UFC Action Figures Were Real

In case you missed it on Saturday, we had a few friends over for the UFC 145 Pay-Per-View, including UFC.com writer, blogger and fighter “Danny Boy” Downes and FilmDrunk daddy and MMA aficionado Vince “Spicy Meat-a-ball” Mancini. Of course we thank them for their time and contributions, as well as you commenters for making that one of the more enjoyable UFC pay-per-views in recent memory, so you can expect that we’ll be doing this – or something similar – again. As for the fights, here are the official results that caused so many of you to shake your meat hooks in rage:

Marcus Brimage d. Maximo Blanco – Split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Clements d. Keith Wisniewski – Split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Mac Danzig d. Efrain Escudero – Unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Anthony Njokuani d. John Makdessi – Unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Brown d. Stephen Thompson – Unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Travis Browne d. Chad Griggs – Submission

Eddie Yagin d. Mark Hominick – Split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Michael McDonald d. Miguel Torres – KO (punches)

Ben Rothwell d. Brendan Schab – KO

Rory MacDonald d. Che Mills – TKO

Jon Jones d. Rashad Evans – Unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Of course, I was more pleased that Vince brought up Cecil Peoples – one of the most notoriously criticized officials in MMA history – and someone mentioned the Cecil Peoples action figure, because I had all but forgotten about a series of fake UFC toys created by a Sherdog forum user named Masato a few years ago.

They’re always worth sharing because the Steven Seagal action figure with its guitar/assault rifle should be real, dammit.

(Banner via Getty.)

