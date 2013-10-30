Impact Wrestling’s Bully Ray Wants To Replace Tito Ortiz Against Rampage Jackson At Bellator 106

It’s been a hard week for Bellator.
The little MMA promotion that could spent a month cross-promoting their inaugural pay-per-view event and its Tito Ortiz vs. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson main-event on Impact Wrestling (the Bellator to WWE’s UFC) with a ridiculous pro wrestling storyline only for Tito to fart out at the last second with an injury. Now Tito vs. Rampage isn’t happening and Bellator’s first attempt at PPV is now a free episode of television. What’s a company with luck like that to do?
Why, CROSS-PROMOTE MORE WITH THAT WRESTLING SHOW, OF COURSE.
In a series of tweets posted via TWITTAH MACHINE, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley of WWE and ECW’s Dudley Boyz, stepped up to the plate and offered to replace Tito Ortiz in his marquee match-up against Rampage. Welp, at least Dixie Carter isn’t trying to fight him.
SHIT JUST GOT … fake?
My favorite part of the story (which is essentially two guys who know each other from work screwing around on the Internet) is the writeup from PWInsider.com, where SOURCES REVEAL that everything you’re reading here is DEADLY SERIOUS.
In asking around, I am told that this wasn’t Ray just trying to get publicity for himself, but being absolutely serious in that if Bellator would entertain his offer, he’d step in the ring with Jackson in what would be most interesting TNA-Bellator crossover.
I’m not gonna lie, I’d be excited if the U.S. started embracing that thing Japan does where pro wrestlers occasionally decide they’d be great at MMA fights, participate in one and get murdered. Bully Ray on Bellator couldn’t be any worse than the time Alberto Del Rio tried to fight Mirko Cro Cop or Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger trying to throw a koppo kick in a shootfight.
Bucky Boyd vs Rampage all day.
Bucky Boyd break bo’.
I don’t want Rampage to leave Bellator in a amalence on a shresher, or worse, in a bolly bag.
Rampage has been ducking him every since he saw the “Bucky vs Grape” video.
For those who need a recap, the grape lost.
I’m sure Bully Ray is a tough guy and all, but there’s a bloody big gap between a tough amateur and even a half-decent pro. Ask Bart Gunn.
Wait until Aces & Eights storm the cage and beat-down Rampage with steal chairs.
Remember when Alberto Del Rio fought Cro Cop? At least he had a good amateur wrestling base.
yes, it’s linked at the bottom of the post
Yeah I should have been much clearer but what I mean is that del rio had some skills that translate to MMA. Bubba doesn’t so it would be worse that that fight was.
We really dont know what Bubba does or doesnt know. Maybe he knows more than we think? Its worth the watch whichever way it goes.
Idk I’d still like to see c.m. Punk or d-bry try mma
I wonder how Lesnar would’ve done if he had given it a shot.