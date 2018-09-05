Inter Miami CF Unveiled Its Name And An Absolutely Gorgeous Crest

Back in January, Major League Soccer made its long-anticipated announcement that the league will head to Miami. It’s been a long time coming — Miami has been rumored as a landing spot for the league for some time, especially with David Beckham’s name attached to the organization — but it officially came to fruition several months ago.

Things have been relatively quiet on the Miami soccer front since then, but on Wednesday morning, the club made a series of major announcements. Most notably, it now has a name: Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, or Inter Miami CF (which, admittedly, is a bit clunky) for short.

The coolest part is the club’s new logo and crest, which use a striking black, white, and pink color scheme that isn’t all that common.