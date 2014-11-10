It Must Really Suck To Be Peyton Manning’s Backup

Oh man, poor Brock Osweiler. Guy thought he was going to get some solid reps in the third quarter and NOPE, NO DEAL! His face here, the disappointment combined with the hands up in the air. Damn, I legitimately feel sorry for him.
Seriously, 41-10 against a team that hasn’t won a game all season and you’re still not getting reps? OUCH!
Suck or be awesome? Jim Sorgi had the greatest job for many many years, who wouldn’t want to get paid a couple hundred thousand a year, get to watch all the games and never get hit? Hell even placekickers don’t get that kind of deal.
Just me – I would rather play, prove my worth to the other 31 teams, and get paid 20x on my “couple hundred thousand.”
In other words, be Matt Flynn.
I mean, give the guy SOME run. Peyton gets hurt in a 5 touchdown game and the Broncos are SCREWED.
If Peyton Manning wants to keep playing, he keeps playing, especially after that crap with the Patriots, The backup QB on the Broncos is incase Peyton gets hurt, not if Peyton just does well and you want to get in the game…
Except for the fact that Derek Carr is Derek Carr and not Tom Brady. Big difference.
I imagine this is exactly what growing up was like for Eli Manning
his two rings probably tell a different story.
the third manning brother though? that poor bastard.
Brock is solid- he needs to get reps especially when Denver is so far up.
He DOES hand-off like he means business.
The amount of time it takes to go from nervous excitement to annoyed disappointment is measured in Osweilers. This took 2 Osweilers.
Oh that’s beautiful.
I bet Matt Flynn called him and then hung up before he answered.
Peyton Manning DEFINITELY has Peyton Manning on his fantasy football team
That was my first thought too.
haha nice.
They really should be getting Osweiler some experience while they can, since Peyton’s neck is essentially constructed from toothpicks and Elmer’s glue at this point.