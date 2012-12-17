It Was Only A Matter Of Time: David Beckham’s Son Is Modeling For Burberry Now

If you’re unfamiliar with David and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham’s sons, Romeo and Cruz, they’re basically two of the luckiest kids on the planet, because their father is David Beckham, one of the most iconic soccer players of his generation, and Victoria Beckham, who somehow managed to escape a life as Posh Spice of the 1990s assault on music known as the Spice Girls. Seriously, she should be performing concerts for easy listening radio stations at local fairs right now. Instead, she’s a world famous fashion designer and model, and coupled with her husband’s fame and hundreds of millions of dollars, her kids will never have to work a second in their lives.

That is, if you don’t count careers in modeling, acting, professional sports or music as “work”, and you shouldn’t, because for kids like Romeo and Cruz, those are actually just hobbies. Basically, they’re like Will Smith’s wiener kids, but they haven’t tortured us with albums or ruining any classic 80s movies yet. But give them time. They will eventually.

As for now, Romeo Beckham is taking his first step to fame as the new youthful face of Burberry’s kids’ line, which I assume is nothing but $6,000 jackets and scarves. Via GQ, Romeo’s first print ad has been released, as well as a video breaking down his first shoot as a person who gets paid to wear clothes.

I had to check and make sure that I wasn’t leading some sort of Fight Club alternative existence, in which I am a fashion photographer, because the “Pretend like you’re ripping a wet one” look is right out of my book. But good for this kid, because I’ve been worried that he was going to have a hard time making friends.