Houston’s J.J. Watt Continues His Extraordinary Season With Yet Another Touchdown Catch

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That’s defensive end J.J. Watt split out wide for the Texans and yes, that’s J.J. Watt making a nifty catch for a touchdown against the Browns.

Can we just give him the MVP trophy now?

NFL

If you’re keeping score at home, that is Watt’s fourth touchdown of the season, one more than A.J. Green and Calvin Johnson.