Houston’s J.J. Watt Continues His Extraordinary Season With Yet Another Touchdown Catch

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That’s defensive end J.J. Watt split out wide for the Texans and yes, that’s J.J. Watt making a nifty catch for a touchdown against the Browns.
Can we just give him the MVP trophy now?
If you’re keeping score at home, that is Watt’s fourth touchdown of the season, one more than A.J. Green and Calvin Johnson.
i dont know a lot about football players.. i ask why is this impressive?
“That’s defensive end J.J. Watt”
do you understand the word “defensive”?
He plays defense @meroque, not his normal position.
To be fair, if it wasn’t Watt it probably wouldn’t have been called a TD…
Yeah, not to rain on the parade, but that wasn’t a touchdown. He got one foot down but the knee looked out
Well, it wasn’t. It was a ckear TD…So, no rain, parade continues.
It got called a touchdown both on the field and after review, so, it’s a touchdown.
Nope. Replays clearly showed his knee inbounds when it hits.
Touchdown.
I guess my follow up didn’t post but I I saw the other angle and he looked in. I take it back
Cool, I saved you a seat for the parade. I have beers.
thats all on that defensive player. play the ball not the man!
1 knee = 2 feet. It was a clean touchdown.