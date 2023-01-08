For the first time since the 2017 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the playoffs. The Jags played host to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday evening with the winner securing the AFC South and a spot in the postseason, and thanks to some heroics by Rayshawn Jenkins and Josh Allen, Jacksonville picked up a 20-16 win.

After a punt by the Jags with just over eight minutes left, the Titans seemed hell-bent on running the ball, bleeding clock, and not letting the home team get it back until they took as much time as possible. Facing a third-and-6 from their own 35, Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs dropped back and looked for the sort of easy completion that could move the sticks and keep the clock ticking down.

Instead, Jenkins came flying off the edge on a blitz and was completely untouched. He got to Dobbs a split second before the QB’s arm started moving forward, meaning this counted as a fumble. It bounced right into Allen’s arms at the 38 and the former top-10 pick did the rest, sprinting into the end zone to give the Jags their first lead of the night.

The Titans got the ball back needing a touchdown, but were unable to make their way down the field and score.