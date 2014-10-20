Jake Stoneking, The Teen Whose Bucket List Included UFC 171, Has Passed Away

Back in March, we learned about Jake Stoneking, the West Linn, Oregon teenager that had been battling brain cancer and was swiftly moving through his bucket list. When word got out that he had put down “go to a UFC fight” on the list, the MMA community rallied together and made that dream come true, including walking to the Octagon with Johny Hendricks.

Sadly, we have just learned that Stoneking passed away on Friday. The entire Uproxx family offers our condolences to Jake’s family and friends.

