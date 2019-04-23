Twitter

Much has been made of James Holzhauer’s domination on Jeopardy!, and his success has many dreaming of a quiz bowl matchup of two titans of the game. The pro sports bettor from Las Vegas is cruising his way through the show unlike anyone else in history. But much like in baseball, a hot month of hitting .400 is much different than being Ted Williams in 1941.

Which is why when Holzhauer started turning heads with jaw-dropping single-day win totals, the next name that immediately came up was Ken Jennings. The 74-day Jeopardy! champion holds the record for most money earned in show history — more than $2.5 million. But Holzhauer is rapidly coming for that number, obliterating the number for most money earned in a single episode twice over and now averaging more money won per episode — $73,000 — than nearly anyone had won in a single game before he showed up on the soundstage.

Jennings has already said he’d be in an “uphill battle” against Holzhauer if the two were to square off, noting that Jeopardy! is a “young person’s game” and he has not trained to be on the show as recently as Holzhauer. But he certainly didn’t say no to the hypothetical offer, and he said he’s rooting for him to go on a run like his.

Holzhauer, too, has been asked about a showdown with Jennings and it turns out he’s in as well. He appeared on the Dan Patrick Show last week to talk about his run, which was then at 11 games.