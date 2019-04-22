‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Says He’s Not Trying To ‘Play Dirty’ With His Winning Strategy

04.22.19 33 mins ago

James Holzhauer is all over the place these days, and for good reason. The new owner of the highest score total in Jeopardy! history now holds the top five win totals ever, and he’s completely dominating the trivia show in a way no one, not even 74-day champion Ken Jennings, ever has.

To celebrate, the pro sports gambler from Las Vegas has been just about everywhere. Holzhauer popped up at a Las Vegas Golden Knights playoff game on Sunday and has been interviewed by a number of different media outlets, but his interview with former Sports Jeopardy! host Dan Patrick was perhaps the most illuminating.

Holzhauer appeared on Patrick’s radio show and had a lot to say about his strategy, what his favorite categories are and whether he’s scaring his opponents off the stage.

