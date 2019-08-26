James Holzhauer’s Tweet About Andrew Luck Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Conspiracy Theorists Abuzz

Twitter

On Saturday night, shortly after Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement press conference ended, former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer called the now-former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts “brave” on Twitter in a way that raised the ears of many Jeopardy! fans.

Word that Luck retired came down during a Colts-Bears preseason game, forcing Luck to address his retirement afterward instead of the Sunday afternoon conference he had reportedly planned. And word that Luck, a six-year NFL vet and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, would be stepping away from the game made some fans angry initially.

Luck spoke passionately during his retirement presser about the injuries he’d endured and how they made him lose his love for the game, which is what Holzhauer was referencing when he applauded the athlete for making the decision to retire.