Jared Goff Got Crushed On A Block During A Commanders Pick-Six

After some low-scoring games to start the NFL playoffs, the Lions and Commanders brought the fireworks on Saturday night in Detroit. A wild first half saw both teams create a ton of big plays as Washington was far friskier than most anticipated against the Lions as big underdogs, and in the second quarter they found themselves suddenly up 24-14 after their second forced turnover of the game.

Jared Goff overthrew his receiver in his own territory and right into the hands of Quan Martin, who returned it all the way for a pick-six.

At the end, Goff got injury added to the insult of throwing a pick-six when he got absolutely lit up by Frankie Luvu on a block that was up high and decleated the Lions QB (close-up video here), as defenders always look for a chance to take a shot on a quarterback after a pick. It went unflagged, but Mike Pereira felt it should’ve been a personal foul, and Goff had to leave for concussion evaluation.

That thrust Teddy Bridgewater, who spent all year coaching high school football in Florida (and winning a state title), into action as he was signed by the Lions for the playoffs. The Lions improbably scored on the next drive with Bridgewater under center on an incredible trick play to Jameson Williams, but the Commanders immediately answered with a TD drive of their own in the craziest half of football of the season.

Goff mouthed to coach Dan Campbell as he walked to the back that he was “good” but that was going to have to be confirmed by the independent doctor, and he returned for the final drive of the first half, allowing Lions fans to breathe a bit of a sigh of relief that they’d have their quarterback for what needed to be a comeback effort. Unfortunately for Detroit, Goff threw a pick in the end zone on Detroit’s final drive of the half.