Jason Kelce clearly has some pretty major aspirations for this year’s version of his annual Christmas album. Earlier this month, fans of Kelce’s holiday project with his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata heard the first track off of their upcoming album A Philly Special Christmas Party, which featured Kelce teaming up with his brother, Travis Kelce, and Boyz II Men on the track “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights).”

Kelce collaborated with another legendary artist for the latest track off of the upcoming release, as he recorded a duet with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. The track, a cover of Ron Sexsmith’s “Maybe This Christmas,” got teased on the project’s Instagram account over the last week and on the latest edition of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, and was officially unveiled on Friday.

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record,” executive producer Conner Barwin said in a statement given to Rolling Stone. “There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality.”

A Philly Special Christmas Party will come out on Nov. 22, 2024, but if you’d like to listen to the new track, you can do that right here.