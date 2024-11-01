For the third year in a row, a bunch of big fellas associated with the Philadelphia Eagles will raise some money during the holiday season by releasing an album. A little later this year, A Philly Special Christmas Party will hit streaming services, with Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailta showing off their musical chops.

The first track from this year’s album came out on Friday, and features Kelce with a few guests. The first is his brother, Travis, who has hopped on tracks with him in the past for this project and presumably has a pretty good vocal coach. The other is Philly institution Boyz II Men.

It’s called “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” and features both Kelce bros singing verses — Travis, in particular, does a sensational job with his. You can listen to the entire track at the top of this post. And if you follow the project on Instagram, you saw it get teased a little earlier this week, which showed some of work that went into making the song.

As for when you can get your hands on a copy of the latest charity album from The Philly Specials, A Philly Special Christmas Party will come out on Nov. 22, 2024.