The New York Mets have slid to third in the NL East, 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves thanks in large part to a cold spell since the All-Star break. The Mets are just 3-7 in their last 10 and the slide has, unsurprisingly, led to frustration from the long-suffering New York faithful that still flock to Citi Field to watch them play.

Boo birds are a fairly regular occurrence at Mets games during their skid, and it’s starting to frustrate the players. In recent games, after big hits, Mets players have started to do a thumbs down celebration that many assumed was some inside joke thing in the dugout, but as Javier Baez explained on Sunday after a 9-4 win over the Nationals, it’s actually a response to the fans, as the Mets want to turn the tables by booing the fans after successful plays since the fans boo them after bad plays.

Javier Báez says the thumbs down celebration is in response to the fans booing the team "I play for the fans and I love the fans but if they're gonna do that, they're putting more pressure on the team" pic.twitter.com/cjUER4M2Pt — SNY (@SNYtv) August 29, 2021

It is pretty funny that Mets players are booing their fans after they succeed, but, in all honestly, Mets fans are probably thrilled that their frustration is being heard and the result is players playing well, even if that reason is to spite them. Baez hit fans with the thumbs down after a monster home run (you can barely see the celebration as he crosses home plate from the zoomed out view), but a better shot of it comes on the Francisco Lindor double.

The Mets playing well just to spite their fans is really the most New York thing they could do and if it gets them back into the playoff race, everyone will be thrilled.