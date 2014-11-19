Jeff Teague Had No Regard For The Lakers On This Devastating Dunk

11.19.14

We need to talk about this dunk from Atlanta’s Jeff Teague. We need to talk about how he flew through the air. We need to talk about his disregard for human life.

Look at his face here. That’s just mean.

And look at Kobe, throwing up his hands like “What are you guys doing?”

To be fair, the Hawks went on to lose this game. But whatever, let’s talk about the dunk you guys.

