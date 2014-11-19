Jeff Teague Had No Regard For The Lakers On This Devastating Dunk

We need to talk about this dunk from Atlanta’s Jeff Teague. We need to talk about how he flew through the air. We need to talk about his disregard for human life.
Look at his face here. That’s just mean.
And look at Kobe, throwing up his hands like “What are you guys doing?”
To be fair, the Hawks went on to lose this game. But whatever, let’s talk about the dunk you guys.
Photo: USA TODAY SPORTS/Jason Getz
BFD, it’s not like he dunked on anybody.
The Lakers are 1-9. Dunk on a team that isnt laughably shitty.
Oh Andy, you never fail to disappoint. If you think that a nasty dunk is having an open lane with someone taking swipe from the side, then check out DeAndre Jordan v. Brandon Knight for a proper lesson.
Here’s the link for anyone interested in seeing what a REAL rim-rattling, leave the game immediately, soul crushing dunk looks like:
[www.youtube.com]
Now THAT”S how it’s done!
That’s a ferocious dunk, for sure, but I just can’t be that impressed by 6-11/265 dunking on 6-3/189.
Please DJ, don’t hurt ’em
where the hell is jeff green’s dunk man??