'Jeopardy!' Champion James Holzhauer Will Officially Return For The Show's Tournament Of Champions

James Holzhauer is coming back to Jeopardy! and he just might have a chance to get revenge on the contestant who ended his historic run on the show. The pro sports bettor from Las Vegas, Nevada, will return to Jeopardy! in November for the show’s Tournament of Champions, the show announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Holzhauer won 32 straight games of Jeopardy! earlier in the year, smashing single-game records and accumulating more than $2.4 million in earnings in a run that might fundamentally change the way the game is played for years to come. But his competition — 14 other champions over the show’s last two years — offers some intriguing matchups this fall.

