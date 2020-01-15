A Winner Was Crowned On Night Four Of The ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT Tournament

Through three games the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament was everything longtime fans of the show had hoped for, as Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter dazzled audiences with a staggering command of trivia knowledge, some big wagering, and exciting matches.

Night four was more of the same, producing one of the most dramatic moments in the show’s history as Holzhauer desperately fought to keep Jennings from a coronation on Tuesday. The result was a Final Jeopardy that will be talked about for years to come, and at the end of the day, a $1 million prize and the title of the greatest Jeopardy! player ever for Ken Jennings.

Jennings won thanks to some big betting in the first game of the night, giving him a considerable lead he was able to hang on to despite a frantic challenge from Holzhauer ,who did everything he could and actually had a chance to extend the tournament another night if he knew his Shakespeare. But before all that happened, a thrilling hour of prime time game show started with a greeting from Alex Trebek, who fully understood the weight of what could happen on Tuesday.

“If this were a sporting event I would every comfortable saying we are about to go into sudden death overtime,” Trebek said before things got underway.

We also got a shot of the trophy the winner will be given, much like when the Stanley Cup is wheeled out in a venue where an NHL team can win the title. With that on everyone’s minds, the night got underway. The first Jeopardy round featured categories that were all ABC television show names. Holzhauer went first and thought Stump Town had the Daily Double, but lost control of the board searching for it. Jennings then found it in The Good Doctor for 1,000, betting it all (3,800) and getting a tough question about the Egyptian god Imhotep correct. Brad finally got on the board halfway through the round, but Ken dominated much of it thanks to his double up, ending the first Jeopardy round with 12,800. Holzhauer was second with 4,400 while Brad was once again in third place with 2,400.

Brad went first in Double Jeoparday once again, and once again he found another Daily Double and a chance to tie James in second place with a question about British Stuff. He wagered his entire 4,800, but guessed English scientist Michael Faraday, not the correct answer, James Clark Maxwell. Once again dropped to zero and absolutely snakebit on Daily Doubles, Rutter was effectively shut out of the match once again.

Holzhuer continued to pick off questions here and there, but again it was Jennings who got the final Daily Double of the match, again beating Holzhauer at his own game. Jennings went all-in on his 15,200, drawing gasps from the crowd as Holzhauer was just behind him in second place. His question about The Rose Tattoo doubled his score to a staggering 30,400 and at the time it felt like his title may already be wrapped up, but Holzhauer kept playing and largely kept control of the board.

By the time Final Jeopardy arrived, it was a game again: Jennings had added just 2,400 to his score to sit at 32,800, while Holzhauer had come back to within striking distance at 22,800 and Rutter had 2,000. The Final Jeopardy category “It’s All Greece To Me” was tough, with Rutter getting it wrong and dropping back to zero. Holzhauer was right, with Arcadia, and bet relatively conservative to add 34,181. Jennings was right, too, and in a stunning move he went all-in once more. His 65,600 almost certainly sealed up the victory, unless Holzhauer had a huge second game and bridged the gap enough to steal a victory.