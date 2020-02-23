You Can Now Take The Test To Appear On ‘Jeopardy!’ Anytime You Want

Even the most ardent of game show fans hit a bit of a lull when it comes to Jeopardy! The show saw a year of big moments thanks to James Holzhauer, including his epic regular season run and subsequent victory in last November’s Tournament of Champions. All of that concluded with a Greatest of All Time Tournament in which Ken Jennings prevailed over Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, giving Jennings $1 million and the show a huge primetime ratings boost.

Now we’re back to normal-style Jeopardy! and, while it has its exciting moments, there hasn’t been a player that’s emerged as dominant as the GOATs we saw in January. That could change, however, as the show is switching up the way it gets contestants to appear on the show. Usually the game show holds test periods throughout the year in which people register to take an online quiz, but now it’s adding an anytime test to the fold that lets players complete the quiz minutes after registering, whenever they’d like.

HUGE announcement: You can now take the #JeopardyTest … ANYTIME! ⏱️🎉 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 19, 2020

The whole thing is pretty simple, though it may be to the detriment of deadline-oriented folks who need a date and time in place in order to properly prepare for the test. For those who may completely forget when their test time is, however, it’s a perfect way to challenge yourself to actually getting on the show.

Good news for those who didn’t pass last month’s test: like Kyle Shanahan, you get a second chance at the big one! (Unlike Kyle Shanahan, you should actually attempt to finish) https://t.co/pA7yNMIGXu — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) February 19, 2020

Holzhuer himself said it took him nearly a dozen tries to make it on the Jeopardy! stage, so persistence is key here. And now fans have another opportunity to take the test once per year.