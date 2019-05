ESPN+

For more than a round and a half, Rose Namajunas (9-3) dominated the challenger to her UFC strawweight crown, Jessica Andrade (19-6), in the main event of UFC 237.

In her home country of Brazil, Andrade was picked apart, unable to counter quick enough as Namajunas snapped jabs and hooks across her face. As she attempted consecutive takedowns, Namajunas seamlessly escaped, truly controlling the pace of the first round.