The Bloodline Era Is In Full Swing For WWE’s Men’s Division

INDIANAPOLIS — WWE is defined by eras. From the Attitude Era on the men’s side to the Diva’s Revolution on the women’s side, the pivotal moments that make up each era is woven across the storylines that dominate television.

Over the last five years, the Bloodline’s story has transcended an individual storyline or moment in time. Rather, it has evolved and carried momentum as members of the family — both by birth and chosen (looking at you, Sami Zayn) — break off into their own respective journeys. From a thousand-foot view, the Bloodline’s impact can be felt far and wide across the men’s division, retaining either the focal point or at the very least playing a significant role in many stories simultaneously.

This era — the Bloodline Era — isn’t built around one individual, rather a collective of stories that evolve over time.

“I’m not here to try to claim or name whatever this timeframe is,” Reigns told media at a WWE 2K event on Saturday, when asked if this is the Bloodline Era of WWE.

“That’s the beauty of where we are with the internet and the connectivity and the community aspect of our fanbase. So it’s kind of on you all to determine that. But I don’t think you can go wrong with saying it’s the Bloodline Era, the Tribal Chief Era. We are the center of the storm, we make everything happen. All roads run through us, even Cody Rhodes.”

Reigns is correct, almost everything in the current men’s WWE universe runs through the Bloodline. For the last five years, Reigns has been the root of the Bloodline universe. He’s been the quarterback, directing his family to do business on his behalf or to help him continue his historic Universal Championship reign. The conclusion of WrestleMania 40 signaled the conclusion of what is likely the first chapter, the end of the first inning in a story that has legs to carry onward.

Before the Men’s Royal Rumble match took center stage over the weekend, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens battled to a bloody conclusion in a brutal ladder match built around a broken down friendship stemming from Rhodes aligning with Reigns. Zayn is now inserted into that rivalry, with ties to all parties.

The end of the men’s Rumble was riddled with branches of the Bloodline story flowing in different directions. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Damian Priest all have played varying roles in moving the story forward. Absent Logan Paul, the entire conclusion of the Rumble sets the stage for new chapters to be written.